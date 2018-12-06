Firefighters battling blaze of shacks in Alex

Scores of people have been left homeless in Greenville, Alexandra, after a fire burnt a number of shacks on Thursday.

Residents said the fire started at one of the shacks not far from London Road at about 11am and spread through the area. At 6pm, firefighters were still battling the blaze.

One of the residents, Zingisile Sandla, said: "I was sleeping when I woke up to realise people were screaming about the fire. I went out to help with water in buckets. Only one shack was on fire. But the tap is far so the fire gained momentum and burnt more shacks. My shack burnt down too."