However‚ department spokesperson Popo Maja has vowed it will defend the right to not hand over people’s private medical information to lawyers‚ while Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said: “Ordinarily it is not allowed by law. People won’t go to hospital if they know their records will be given to a third party. We will have to check with lawyers if we are obliged to give them the data.”

The number of people who are known to have contracted listeriosis has risen to 1‚024‚ 199 of whom have died. Most victims were younger than 28 days.

