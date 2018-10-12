South Africa

Tiger Brands reopens Germiston polony factory

By Robert Laing - 12 October 2018 - 10:37
File photo of businessman Phillip Sibia queuing to return meat from the Enterprise Factory store in Germiston, East of Johannesburg. This comes after it was found that the recent outbreak of listeriosis was traced to a Enterprise Foods, owned by Tiger Brands, facility in Polokwane.
File photo of businessman Phillip Sibia queuing to return meat from the Enterprise Factory store in Germiston, East of Johannesburg. This comes after it was found that the recent outbreak of listeriosis was traced to a Enterprise Foods, owned by Tiger Brands, facility in Polokwane.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Tiger Brands has reopened its Germiston factory‚ which was closed in March along with a Polokwane factory and an abattoir in Clayville after they were found to be the sources of deadly listeria bacteria.

“After rigorous assessments of the factory were completed‚ the Ekurhuleni department of health issued a certificate of acceptability to the company for the Germiston processing facility‚” Tiger Brands said on Friday morning.

Its Polokwane factory received a certificate of acceptability from the Capricorn municipality on September 12‚ allowing it to resume canning Enterprise-branded meat products.

Minister Motsoaledi declares listeriosis outbreak over

The deadly Listeriosis outbreak has come to an end.
News
1 month ago

“Structural refurbishments continue on the remaining units at the Polokwane facility and are expected to be completed by early November‚ after which the department of health will conduct its assessments‚” Tiger Brands said.

“The Clayville abattoir will supply the raw material requirements for the Germiston facility as well as fresh meat cuts. In addition‚ it will continue to contract slaughter on behalf of approved pig suppliers‚” Friday’s statement said.

Tiger Brands closed the three facilities in March after the National Consumer Commission ordered it to recall three types of sausages — polony‚ frankfurters and smoked Russians — sold under its Enterprise brand. Friday’s statement made no mention of these products.

Tiger Brands said production of “ready-to-cook products‚ comprising bacon and frozen sausages” was expected to restart on Friday. “Salami production will also commence on this date.”

READ MORE:

Lawyers search for patients as listeriosis battle looms with Tiger Brands

October looks set to be a roller coaster month for Tiger Brands.
News
1 day ago

Polony still causing listeriosis‚ four months after recall

Of the 78 people who got listeriosis after the shock March 4 announcement that the source of the outbreak was Tiger Brands’ Enterprise plant in ...
News
3 months ago

People are still contracting listeriosis‚ but situation in hand - experts

Fewer than five listeriosis cases per week have been reported for the last four weeks.
News
3 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Where's your gun?' 'Drunk' prison warder caught on camera
‘I accept your resignation’: Cyril Ramaphosa lets Nene go, hires Mboweni
X