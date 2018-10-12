Tiger Brands has reopened its Germiston factory‚ which was closed in March along with a Polokwane factory and an abattoir in Clayville after they were found to be the sources of deadly listeria bacteria.

“After rigorous assessments of the factory were completed‚ the Ekurhuleni department of health issued a certificate of acceptability to the company for the Germiston processing facility‚” Tiger Brands said on Friday morning.

Its Polokwane factory received a certificate of acceptability from the Capricorn municipality on September 12‚ allowing it to resume canning Enterprise-branded meat products.