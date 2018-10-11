October looks set to be a roller coaster month for Tiger Brands.

As the food giant prepares to reopen its polony factories‚ seven months after the world’s biggest listeriosis outbreak led health officials to finger its Polokwane plant as the source‚ lawyers representing the victims are set to approach the Johannesburg High Court to have the class action against the company certified.

“When that’s done‚ we can proceed to argue for damages‚” said Thami Malusi of Richard Spoor Attorneys.

The firm has teamed up with LHL Attorneys to represent the victims‚ who fall into four groups:

- Those who contracted listeriosis after eating contaminated food products from Enterprise’s Polokwane plant‚ but survived.

- Those who contracted listeriosis as foetuses in their mother’s wombs and survived.

- Those who were dependent on people who died after contracting listeriosis.

- And those who are responsible for maintaining victims of listeriosis.