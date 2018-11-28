Deputy judge president Phineas Mojapelo is only days away from certifying a class action allowing a group of people who contracted listeriosis or lost loved ones to the disease to sue Tiger Brands.

A judge needs to order that a class action lawsuit can go ahead‚ in the place of individual cases.

More than 1‚000 people contracted listeriosis and 218 died in the world's largest listeria outbreak in 2018. The health department traced the source to Tiger Brands' Polokwane factory and the polony it manufactured.

Almost 100 of those who died from the food-borne illness were babies under 28 days old who contracted it before birth.

Tiger Brands and advocates representing the complainants were in the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday to get the class action "certified" (agreed to) by judge Mojapelo

He wanted some changes made to the class action agreement and said once these were done he would agree to it on Monday.

Richard Spoor‚ acting for some of the complainants‚ previously said that Tiger Brands could have opposed the class action and lengthened the legal process by years‚ but chose not to.

Attorneys acting for Tiger Brands and for the complainants have drafted a document on how the class action would go ahead. It is called an order.

Mojapelo said "by and large the order seems to be reasonable". However‚ the judge said some paragraphs were "too vague" and open to multiple interpretations.

He explained he did not want the order to later become subject to court battles. "Certification is a not a terrain for contestation.”

It was agreed that the order would be updated by both sides and the judge would certify the order on Monday.

He wanted the order to specify that if the claimants lost‚ they would not owe the lawyers any money.

"You see my concern has always been those who are not here and cannot speak for themselves‚" said Mojapelo.