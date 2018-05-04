State and private laboratories are able to identify listeria in a sample‚ but the NICD is the only organisation in the country with the technology to conduct whole genome sequencing (WGS) in order to reveal the specific strain of listeria.

The food samples being sent for testing by the NICD aren’t just high-risk ready-to-eat processed meat such as polony‚ ham and viennas. “We’ve had dairy products‚ raw chicken and meat - all kinds of foods‚” Thomas said.

While food products which consumers heat or cook before eating are considered to be low risk‚ because listeria is killed by heat‚ they could contaminate ready-to-eat foods such as dairy products or vegetables in a consumer’s fridge.

The NICD’s latest report on South Africa’s devastating listeriosis outbreak puts the number of confirmed cases at 1024‚ and deaths at 200.

WGS analysis of 521 samples from people who have contracted listeriosis since last January has revealed that 85% had the outbreak strain of ST6.

That the remaining 15% comprised other strains of listeria was not surprising or concerning‚ Thomas said‚ as having 60 to 80 “background” cases of listeriosis was normal‚ and the slightly higher number of non-outbreak strain cases was to be expected given the now heightened awareness around listeria‚ along with increased testing.

“In the past‚ there would have been no testing done on unexplained miscarriages and stillborn babies‚ for example‚” she said.