Vlakfontein murders' suspect appears for bail application

Security has been beefed up at the Lenasia Magistrate's Court where a 61-year-old man accused of killing seven people in Vlakfontein last month was expected to apply for bail on Monday.

Fifita Khupe, 61, and his 27-year-old co-accused are facing seven counts of premeditated murder and an additional charge of theft after the deceased bank cards were found in their possession. The second suspect, who was allegedly romantically involved with one of the victims and had since abandoned his application for bail, also faces three counts of rape.

As friends and family members prepared to settle inside court, members of the community protested outside. Gauteng MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane is also expected to attend the court proceedings in a show of support to the deceased family.

One of the protestors, Thapelo Ngwenya, told Sowetan that they had turned up to oppose Khupe's application for bail. “What these two guys [allegedly] did was disgusting. They deserve to be in jail until they are found guilty,” said Ngwenya.

The police found the bodies of three women and four children buried inside the house on October 29 after the neighbours had raised alarm about the foul smell coming out from the property.