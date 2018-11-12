South Africa

Gauteng MEC for safety to attend Vlakfontein killings court case

By Iavan Pijoos - 12 November 2018 - 08:18
Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi

Gauteng MEC for safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane will on Monday attend the court case of a man linked to the murder of seven members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein‚ south of Johannesburg.

Fita Khupe‚ 61‚ is applying for bail in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court. 

The prime suspect in the killings‚ a 27-year-old man who cannot be named until he has pleaded‚ has chosen not to apply for bail. He is facing charges of rape‚ in addition to the murder rap.

Both have applied for Legal Aid.

As the two remain in custody for now‚ they have been separated. One is at the Johannesburg Correctional Services centre (Sun City)‚ while the other is being held at Johannesburg Central police station.

