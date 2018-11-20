6 documents Pravin Gordhan used to launch his state capture testimony

According to the former finance minister, the party would "demand that every cadre accused of, or reported to be involved in, corrupt practices accounts to the integrity committee immediately and faces disciplinary processes."

Gordhan also pointed out that the very state capture commission at which he was testifying had come about as a result of the ANC's resolutions, acting on former public protector Thuli Madonsela's recommendations.

2009 medium-term budget speech

To illustrate the position of national treasury at the time when he was finance minister in 2009, Gordhan read from the medium-term budget policy statement of that year.

"We will not tolerate corruption. We will act forcefully against wastage and we will insist on value for money for the billions that we spend."

This was in line with Gordhan's concerns about the inflation of the cost of some goods and services purchased by the state through middlemen.

2010 Budget speech

"Even when there is absolutely no corruption, we sometimes give contracts to people who cannot implement them," said Gordhan, taking a leaf from his 2010 budget speech.

"We need improved management capability, governance, enforcement and oversight in government and in the business sector."