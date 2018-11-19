STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: Signs of state capture evident early in Zuma's reign - Pravin Gordhan

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says it was evident early during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure that state capture was looming in South Africa.

Gordhan began his testimony at the commission of state capture with an admission that the ANC had not been tough enough on its members accused of wrongdoing. He said some of the early warning signs of state capture included the changes to boards of state-owned enterprises‚ especially after Barbara Hogan was removed as public enterprises minister.