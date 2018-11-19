State capture inquiry: EFF, BLF refuse to stand together against Gordhan

Attitudes towards former president Jacob Zuma on Monday divided two anti-Pravin Gordhan pickets during his much-awaited testimony at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

Vociferous groups of protesters from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Black First Land First (BLF) movement gathered outside the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Parktown, Johannesburg, calling for the public enterprises minister to resign.

Despite having the same objective, they faced off in two separate camps.

EFF Gauteng's Moshe Koma said they "could not picket with BLF", as it had protected an allegedly corrupt Zuma. "This very same BLF was supporting Zuma all along ... they are just using the platform to seek relevance," Moshe said.