STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: Zuma obsessed with Russian nuclear deal‚ Gordhan tells Zondo inquiry

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said securing a nuclear procurement deal became then-president Jacob Zuma’s central focus after he was re-elected in 2014.

He said it became evident that the former president and the department of energy were pursuing the controversial 2011 deal with the Russians at all costs.

The nuclear build programme was put on ice after Earthlife Africa and the Southern Africa Faith-Communities' Environmental Institute mounted a successful court challenge to the way in which the state determined the country's nuclear power needs.

The plan would have seen South Africa building nuclear power stations to secure 9‚600 megawatts of extra electrical power at a cost of about R1-trillion.