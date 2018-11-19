State capture inquiry: Zuma was hellbent on having Tom Moyane head of Sars

He said Zuma was keen on replacing former Sars commissioner Oupa Magashula who had resigned in July 2013 following the outcome of a fact-finding inquiry into allegations that he had offered a chartered accountant a job at Sars.

Gordhan said Zuma had set his sights on Moyane and was not willing to hear of any other candidates.

"I became aware that former president Jacob Zuma wished to exercise his powers to appoint a new commissioner. I advised him that he may want to place his own preferred candidate through the usual process. In the event‚ it became clear that he ignored this suggestion‚" said Gordhan.

In 2016‚ Gordhan asked Zuma to fire Moyane due to a breakdown in their work relationship‚ but the former president refused. Zuma reportedly cited a "fake intelligence" report as the basis for accusing Gordhan of involvement in alleged financial treason.