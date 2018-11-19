He said beneficiaries of corrupt practices were keen to use any trick in the book to defend their ill-gotten gains.

"Throughout the world‚ fake news is a reality. All of that is to ensure that elites or small groups of people become beneficiaries of distractive processes. People will defend their largesse or access to their largesse.

"There will be those of us who fervently still believe in the core principles of the ANC’s constitution and the constitution of our country. As best as we can‚ we try to achieve those objectives in the day-to-day practices we actually engage in."

Gordhan's appearance was met with vociferous protests by members of the EFF and the Black First Land First (BLF) movement‚ outside the commission's venue in Parktown‚ both calling for the minister to resign.

Gordhan’s testimony is continuing.