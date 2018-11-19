Pravin Gordhan's mandate is to 'destroy' Eskom, SAA - EFF's Shivambu

Labelling him the enabler of state capture, Shivambu told party members that the notion that Gordhan did not work with the Guptas was not true, noting that the party would approach the public protector for an investigation into the minister for allegedly lying in parliament about his meetings with the Guptas.

“We have since reported him to the public protector and said he must be held accountable and there must be exposure that he lied in parliament because we asked in 2015 whether he had met with the Guptas; he said he had never met with the Guptas. But he was working in close collaboration with them."

He also alleged that Gordhan used the spy tapes in 2009 to strong-arm former president Jacob Zuma into appointing him as finance minister.

“He had private intelligence in SARS [South African Revenue Service] called the rogue unit. He’s the one who gathered the so-called spy tapes, he’s the one who used those tapes to go and bargain with Jacob Zuma to say we’ll give you the tapes, drop the corruption charges and then you must assign me as the minister of finance,” charged Shivambu.

Among other allegations levelled against Gordhan is that the minister has an account in Canada which was used to receive bribery money from people who had tax problems during his tenure as Sars boss, and that his daughter has more than eight companies that have been doing business with the government.

Gordhan was not immediately available for comment as he was appearing before the inquiry.