Tell us who funds EFF leaders' lifestyle - Gordhan's spokesperson hits back at Shivambu

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has hit back at EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, calling for him to tell South Africans who finances his and EFF leadership’s lifestyles.

Shivambu made several allegations against Gordhan on Monday when he addressed EFF members picketing in Parktown, Johannesburg, where the latter was appearing before the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Shivambu said, in one of his allegations, that Gordhan's immediate task after his appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa was to destroy Eskom and SAA so that they can eventually be privatised.

He also alleged that Gordhan used the spy tapes in 2009 to strong-arm former president Jacob Zuma into appointing him as finance minister.