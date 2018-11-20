Banyana coach Ellis knows they can't take anything for granted against Equatorial Guinea

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says she will look at ways to keep her team fresh as they prepare to face Equatorial Guinea in their second Group B clash at the 2018 African Women’s Championship on Wednesday.

Banyana are still basking in the epic 1-0 success over defending champions and tournament favourites Nigeria on Sunday‚ just the second time that South Africa have defeated their arch-nemesis since re-admission to international football.

By contrast‚ Equatorial Guinea were humbled 5-0 by Zambia in the other game in the pool‚ which would suggest a routine win for the Banyana.

But Ellis knows all too well that they can take nothing for granted and is expecting a reaction from their opponents.