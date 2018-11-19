R1bn donated to Cyril's, NDZ's ANC presidential campaigns, says EFF

He was addressing a crowd of party members on Monday outside the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg. EFF supporters and Black First Land First (BLF) members held separate protests outside the venue, both to demand Gordhan’s resignation

Shivambu labelled Gordhan a danger, and claimed that his mission was to destroy state-owned enterprises he was tasked with overseeing, including Eskom and SA Airways, so that they could be privatised.

"We are going to expose you. We are here to say to Pravin, 'In the same way we removed Jacob Zuma, Nhlanhla Nene, you are next',” he said.