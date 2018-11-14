There is a real health risk to eating cow heads exposed to contamination.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has defended his citizen’s arrest after a social media backlash - and health experts agree there is a risk of consuming meat products exposed to possible contamination.

Mashaba on Monday arrested a man in the CBD who was pushing a trolley of slaughtered cow heads in the street.

Mashaba said he was enforcing the Meat Safety Act of 2000.

Economic Freedom Fighters' Johannesburg regional chairperson Musa Novela said Mashaba had an “alien” attitude‚ especially given his own past.

“We are saying this because it is inconceivable for a former informal trader who has on numerous occasions shared stories of being raised in harsh conditions by a domestic worker could grow to hold such racist views which purport black people as uncivilised scavengers and carriers of deadly diseases.”

The ANC Greater Johannesburg region said the Democratic Alliance was advancing a vision of a “gentrified and influx-controlled City of Johannesburg in which black people come into the city as workers in the morning and go back to the townships‚ the urban reserves‚ in the evening”.

“Cow and sheep heads‚ commonly known as Skopo (a derivative from the Afrikaans word: ‘skop’) along with Mala Mogodu (tripe) has been part of the diet of the majority of South Africans from time immemorial.