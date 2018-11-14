How Malusi Gigaba's presidential ambitions imploded

In 2007, Malusi Gigaba, then deputy minister of home affairs, was forced to repay his department R1020 for flowers he bought for his then wife Nok'thaba using the department's budget.

In 2010 Gigaba's marital bliss turned into a nightmare after Nok'thaba applied for a protection order against him. She accused him of "emotional, financial and psychological abuse". They divorced after several public fallouts.

In 2015, Gigaba was embroiled in an extra-marital affair after his girlfriend, New York-based stylist Buhle Mkhize, mentioned how he spoilt her. He allegedly sent her cash, gifts and paid for her trips which she said were co-ordinated by the SA intelligence agency.