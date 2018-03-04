The foods linked to the world’s largest outbreak of listeria are Enterprise polony‚ smoked Russians and frankfurters‚ all coming from a single factory in Polokwane‚ Limpopo‚ run by Enterprise‚ a part of Tiger Brands.

Rainbow Chicken polony is also a cause of listeriosis.

Listeria bacteria was found at two Enterprise processed meat factories and one Rainbow Chicken polony factory in the Free State.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said authorities in charge‚ which most likely fall under local government‚ would need to shut the Enterprise Polokwane factory down.

After children who had eaten Enterprise polony had become sick and were treated at Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Johannesburg in January‚ authorities went to the factory to do detailed testing on February 2

Results were confirmed on Saturday night‚ a month later.

More than 300 samples were taken from the factory and 16 tested positive for listeria monocytogenes strain ST6‚ the strain most to blame for this outbreak.

This is what most of the patients in the outbreak that killed 180 people were infected with.

All foods made in that factory will have to be recalled and removed from consumer’s shelves‚ said the National Consumer Commission.