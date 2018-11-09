Salmonella bacteria‚ most likely from contaminated eggs‚ has put at least 30 people in the greater Durban area in hospital‚ and sickened many more.

Social media reports posted by people who’d contracted salmonellosis after eating at the upmarket Old Town Italy restaurant in Umhlanga - mostly meals including hollandaise sauce - raised the alarm‚ but the outbreak of the past few weeks goes far beyond one restaurant.

Four children attending a Cowies Hill creche were confirmed by doctors to have salmonellosis; seven people who attended a private lunch ended up in Hillcrest Private Hospital for almost a week after eating a dessert made with egg; a Florida Road restaurant closed for two days after its patrons reported falling ill and many pharmacies in the greater Durban area have reported a sudden spike in the demand for diarrhoea medication.

Paulo Franco said that his 23-year-old son has been in Umhlanga Hospital since Monday‚ with persistent chronic diarrhoea‚ after eating poached eggs with hollandaise sauce at Old Town Italy with his parents on Sunday morning.

“When he was admitted‚ his stomach cramps were so bad he could barely stand‚” Franco said.

“I informed the restaurant privately that Salmonella has been confirmed as the cause‚ and they assured me that they’d handled the problem‚ but hospital staff told us that three more people who’d eaten at Old Town Italy were admitted on Wednesday night.

“So why is the restaurant still open?”