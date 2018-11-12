“The really scary thing is I don’t know for sure how I got it.”

Jennifer Harris of Manors‚ Pinetown‚ in greater Durban‚ spent seven days in Hillcrest Private Hospital battling severe Salmonella “poisoning”‚ her stomach having “blown up like a balloon” after attending a corporate Christmas party on the night of Friday‚ November 2. Then came the intense stomach cramps and‚ by the Sunday morning‚ she had been admitted to hospital.

“The doctors suspected Salmonella because they’d already seen a few cases by then‚ but my already high infection marker continued to go up‚ even after initial treatment‚ so they put me in an isolation ward and told me I wasn’t going to be going home anytime soon.”

The only thing she ate prior to falling ill‚ which her husband didn’t‚ was aioli‚ a garlic sauce made with raw egg.

“But no-one else who ate it at that party got sick‚ so I can’t be certain that was it‚” she said.

Harris‚ who had no previous health problems‚ spent seven days on a drip‚ taking 11 different medications daily.

“I felt like an absolute pariah in there. I had to have a dedicated toilet. The amazing medical staff wore gloves and gowns whenever they came near me‚ swabbed everything to do with me continually and gave me my food on disposable plates.

“Often‚ instead of coming into my room‚ they’d knock on the glass door and give me a thumbs up.”