Did loving tenant's food kill kid brothers?

Sabelo and Sinenhlanhla, both pupils at the Kumalo Primary School in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, were rushed to a local clinic after they started vomiting and complaining of stomach cramps.

Mbatha recalled the harrowing events leading up to her children's deaths. She said a tenant who stays in a shack on the family's yard offered to share his food with the

children. She said this was not unusual as the children sometimes ate food given to them by the tenant.

"He gave me a container and I thanked him. I warmed the food up and gave it to the children. I walked them to school and they were fine," she said.

Mbatha broke down in tears while explaining how Sanele called out for her while playing inside.

"He was calling out 'Mama! mama!'"

Mbatha said she decided to take Sanele into the house and put him on the bed as he was complaining about stomach cramps. She said a teacher then came to inform her that Sabelo and Sinenhlanhla were also rushed to the clinic.