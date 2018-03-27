Vegetarian meals sicken patients

Patients at Bophelong Provincial Hospital in Mahikeng have been put on forced vegetarian diet due to a shortage of money to buy meat.

The new regime was ironically introduced by management on Human Rights Day.

Now patients are up in arms and have allegedly dared management to implement the decision and risk having the hospital turned upside down.

North West provincial health spokesman Tebogo Lethekgwane confirmed that there is shortage of meat.

"The inconvenience with the shortage of meat is largely due to the fact that some of the invoices of the suppliers have not been paid," he said.

North West premier Supra Mahumapelo's spokesman Brian Setswambung said the premier's office was not aware of the meat shortage. "If this is true then it is unacceptable," said Setswambung.

"The premier was at the hospital on a campaign two weeks ago but was not briefed about the shortage of meat."