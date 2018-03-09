South Africa

Another baby dies as listeriosis death toll climbs

By Katharine Child - 09 March 2018 - 06:35
Death toll has risen to 183.
LISTERIOSIS - Death toll has risen to 183.
Image: BRAM JANSSENS/123RF

Three more people are known to have died of listeriosis‚ including a baby younger than a month old‚ bringing the death toll to 183.

Of those who died‚ 79 are babies; seven are children aged between one and 14.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) released the latest listeriosis update in a statement on Thursday evening.

South Africa is currently in the middle of the world’s largest documented outbreak of listeriosis‚ a disease caused by ingesting listeria monocytogenes bacteria found in contaminated food.

Processed meat and polony have been implicated as the killers‚ after 26 samples of the deadly listeria ST6 strain were found in the Tiger Brands’s Enterprise Food factory in Polokwane.

Husband of listeriosis victim: 'We were plunged into catastrophic grief and bewilderment'

Based on everything we’ve been told about listeriosis‚ Glenda Warmback had very little chance of contracting it.
News
3 days ago

The products to blame have been recalled.

The NICD update said that data collection was ongoing‚ so the numbers change daily.

Since the last update a week ago‚ more information has come to light‚ increasing the known number of patients to 967. A total of 11 cases from 2017 have been identified as new laboratory information is reviewed. Additionally‚ in the past week‚ eight more cases have been reported to the NICD.

Most people who eat food contaminated with listeria do not get sick or develop symptoms‚ but those in vulnerable groups could be severely affected. The disease affects pregnant women‚ the elderly and those with compromised immune systems‚ such as HIV and cancer patients.

The NICD has asked doctors and nurses “to continue with vigilance for new cases as persons who have consumed implicated processed meat products over the past few weeks may continue to present with listeriosis”.

Listeriosis victims can bring class action lawsuit against Tiger Brands

Family members of those who died or those who became ill from listeriosis can bring a class action lawsuit against Tiger Brands.
News
2 days ago

ANC calls for investigation into packaging of listeriosis-linked products

The African National Congress (ANC) has called for an investigation into the quality of the packaging used in products linked to listeriosis.
News
3 days ago

Pick n Pay and Woolworths recall products linked to Listeriosis

Pick n Pay and Woolworths have started recalling all products named as possible culprits in the Listeriosis outbreak
Good Life
4 days ago

South Africa could see biggest class action following Listeriosis outbreak

South Africa could see one of the biggest class action lawsuits if families of those who died and those hospitalised after contracting Listeriosis ...
News
3 days ago

'Tiger Brands not to blame for listeriosis deaths'

The Health Department never accused Tiger Brands of causing deaths.
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
X