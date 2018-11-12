Makgato ginger beer goes international

A South African ginger beer manufacturing company Yamama Gemmer is set to break into the European beverage sector after showcasing their goods at the Salon International de l’alimentation (SIAL) international food innovation exhibition that recently took place in Paris France.

Mosibudi Makgato founder of Yamama Gemmer is among the 38 South African enterprises that showcased their products and services at the 27th edition of the SIAL.

The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) led a delegation of local agro-processing companies to the world’s largest food products exhibition to be held this year.

Back in 2010, Makgato and her sister Rosemary Padi were experimenting with a catering business, which resulted in the pair introducing ginger beer as part of their offering.

“We began noticing that ginger beer was flowing more than alcoholic beverages.”

“We also loved the idea because it had a nostalgic element to it and that was when we grasped that there was a gap in the market for ginger beer beverages,” said Makgato.

Makgato’s Yamama Gemmer is sold in both concentrated and in ready-to-drink form and is marketed as a healthy lifestyle drink.