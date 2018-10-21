ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule must come clean about his role in state capture in the Free State and be cross-examined by the Zondo Commission‚ the DA says.

It said on Sunday the revelations that Tony Gupta allegedly offered former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana R2-million a month for 10 years in exchange for allowing the controversial family to gain control of a development project in the Free State worth R41.8bn showed how deep the rot of state capture ran.

“ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ were allegedly present when Gupta made the offer to Dukwana and the claims give credence to the call that the Democratic Alliance has been making for Magashule to appear before the Zondo Commission so the public can know fully the extent of his role in allowing state capture to flourish in the Free State during his time as premier‚” said the DA’s Free State leader and its candidate for premier of the province‚ Patricia Kopane.

She said Dukwana’s decision to turn down the offer was honourable‚ but the allegations showed there was much that was still unknown about the extent to which the state capture project had run.