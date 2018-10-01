Answering questions from the media at the briefing on Monday‚ Magashule said the NEC meeting had mainly focused on unity in the organisation.

"The NEC in the main had occupied itself with the unity of the organisation and the challenges facing South Africans. Those were the issues which really preoccupied the NEC including the issues of the job summit and the economic recovery plan.

“The ANC is able to deal with its own problems and challenges. Whatever issues that are supposed to be dealt with officials‚ officials will deal with them. Between me and [Ramaphosa]‚ we are working together‚ we are united‚ we are not focusing on rumours and perceptions‚" he said.

Magashule added: "Me and [Ramaphosa]‚ we won’t allow any wedge-drivers to come in-between us. We will stay focused and we are going to work together. Ramaphosa is the leader of the ANC and therefore serving under him as SG has always been a pleasure."

He announced that the ANC would also make a submission to the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture in response to allegations made by members of the banking sector that senior party members had pressured them after they closed accounts linked to the Gupta family.

Executives of banks like Absa‚ Nedbank and First National Bank testified at the commission of inquiry into state capture last month and implicated ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and economic sub-committee chairman Enoch Godongwana. They said the pair had summoned them to separate meetings at Luthuli House demanding answers as to why the bank accounts had been closed.