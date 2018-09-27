Self-correct or face voter rejection
The ongoing tension between ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and President Cyril Ramaphosa is clear for everyone to see.
Hardly nine months after the elective conference in Nasrec, it's clear they can't unite the ANC.
After the infamous Maharani Hotel meeting with former president Jacob Zuma, Magashule has been at pains trying to explain he is not plotting to topple the ANC leadership.
However, Ramaphosa's comments at the Cosatu conference last week suggest Magashule's explanation did not go down well with some senior leaders of the party and the broader tripartite alliance.
It is a sad reality that the two have to work together for the next five years.
It's difficult to see how the ANC can unite when there is evidence that the camps that formed before the Nasrec conference are very much alive and plotting against each other.
I don't see how the ANC can guide SA through its challenges.
When the party leadership can't stand each other, it's either the party self-corrects or the voters could do that for them, come the 2019 elections.
Kiekie Mboweni
Nkowankowa