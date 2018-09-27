Self-correct or face voter rejection

The ongoing tension between ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and President Cyril Ramaphosa is clear for everyone to see.

Hardly nine months after the elective conference in Nasrec, it's clear they can't unite the ANC.

After the infamous Maharani Hotel meeting with former president Jacob Zuma, Magashule has been at pains trying to explain he is not plotting to topple the ANC leadership.

However, Ramaphosa's comments at the Cosatu conference last week suggest Magashule's explanation did not go down well with some senior leaders of the party and the broader tripartite alliance.