'ANC Youth League needs mix of ages'

Leaders seeking to be in the top leadership of the ANC Youth League must include a mixed bag of all age groups, not just those who are about to reach 35 years old.

The cut-off age to be an ANCYL member is 35 years.

This was said by outgoing ANCYL secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza, who suggested that in order to regain the league's vibrancy, a crop of both young and old leaders must form part of the league's national executive committee.

"The entire leadership of the national executive committee of the ANC must find a way to be representative in terms of demographics, it can't just be 17, 23, or 35-year-olds, it needs to show demographics of the people it is leading."