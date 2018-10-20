ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has refuted accusations by former ANC provincial treasurer and MEC Mxolisi Dukwana that Magashule took him to the Guptas’ Saxonwold compound in 2011 where Tony Gupta tried to strong-arm Dukwana into signing approval for a R140m deal.

Dukwana made these accusations in the Bloemfontein High Court late last month.

In statement released on Saturday‚ Magashule said the accusations were baseless‚ malicious and based on fabrications.

“The allegations are nothing but an attempt to advance character assassination and further distract the immediate task of unity and renewal‚” he said.

News24 reported that Dukwana‚ then-MEC for economic development and tourism in the Free State‚ explained to Gupta that he could not sign the appointment and that only the HOD could do so.