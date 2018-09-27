Zuma one of the best ANC leaders - Ace Magashule stands his ground... again

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has described former president Jacob Zuma as one of the best leaders the party has ever produced.

Speaking in Parys in Free State at the handover of the renovated home of child activist Stompie Seipei's mother, he said Zuma represented the best in the ANC.

Magashule, a close ally of Zuma, was recently accused of being part of a plot aimed at ousting ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa following an alleged clandestine meeting at a Durban hotel this month.

"I will continue to meet many leaders of the ANC and president Zuma is a part of the ANC. He is one of the best leaders ever produced by the ANC," Magashule said.

He tried to address the claims of the alleged plot which he, once again, denied ever existed.

"I am Ace Magashule because of the ANC. I will meet many leaders of the ANC."

Magashule said he has had a good relationship with Zuma for many years. "I have worked with Zuma underground and I have fought with him against apartheid."