Supra's agents want him and PEC reinstated

Lieutenants of former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo have launched a fightback in an effort to have him and the disbanded ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) reinstated.

Disgruntled senior leaders in the province have hauled the ruling party's national executive committee (NEC) to the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, challenging the party's decision.

In August, the ANC's NEC disbanded Mahumapelo's PEC following a recommendation from the party's national working committee and replaced them with a provincial task team.

In an urgent application filed at the South Gauteng High Court yesterday, four former NW PEC and current branch members - Aaron Motswana, Mmamonyenyane Maleke, Kutlwano Masibi, and Grayn Nicholas Jood - have pleaded with the court to set aside the appointment of the provincial task team (PTT) and declare it illegal.