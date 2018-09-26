ANC delivers on its promise to murdered child activist Stompie Seipei's mother

Late child activist Stompie Seipei’s mother is expected to receive a renovated house from the ANC in Parys, Free State, on Wednesday.

Stompie and three other boys were kidnapped on December 29 1988 by members of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's bodyguards, who belonged to the Mandela United Football Club. The then 14-year-old boy and his friends were accused of being apartheid spies. He was found murdered on January 1 1989.

After the death of Struggle icon Madikizela-Mandela in April, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule promised Stompie's mother Manaka Seipei that the party would renovate her home.

The young activist was brought back into the limelight this year after Mama Winnie’s death even though she was cleared of his murder.

Meanwhile, Magashule is also expected to outline the ANC’s 10-day mourning period following the death of environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa on Saturday.