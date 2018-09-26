South Africa

ANC delivers on its promise to murdered child activist Stompie Seipei's mother

By Karabo Ledwaba - 26 September 2018 - 10:27
Mananki Seipei outside her home in Parys, Free State. The mother of late child activist Stompie Seipei.
Mananki Seipei outside her home in Parys, Free State. The mother of late child activist Stompie Seipei.
Image: KABELO MOKOENA

Late child activist Stompie Seipei’s mother is expected to receive a renovated house from the ANC in Parys, Free State, on Wednesday.  

Stompie and three other boys were kidnapped on  December 29 1988 by members of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's bodyguards, who belonged to the Mandela United Football Club. The then 14-year-old boy and his friends were accused of being apartheid spies. He was  found murdered on January 1 1989.

After the death of Struggle icon  Madikizela-Mandela in April, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule promised Stompie's mother Manaka Seipei that the party would  renovate her home.

The young activist was brought back into the limelight this year after Mama Winnie’s death even though she was cleared of his murder. 

Meanwhile, Magashule is also expected to outline the ANC’s 10-day mourning period following the death of  environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa on Saturday. 

READ MORE:

Stompie's mother at peace with Winnie

Moeketsi "Stompie" Seipei's mother would like to attend Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral but cannot afford to.
News
5 months ago

'It's a lie that Winnie killed Stompie,' says Vytjie Mentor

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor says it's a fallacy that Madikizela-Mandela had a role in Stompie Seipei's murder
News
5 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Step aboard a SA Navy vessel during a war game simulation
Explainer: Here is what you need to know about the new South Africa visa ...
X