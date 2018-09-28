The autonomy of the ANC’s integrity committee - and its ability to take action against party leaders who misbehave - will be up for discussion at the ANC’s national executive committee meeting‚ sitting in Irene‚ Pretoria‚ at the weekend.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said the NEC will hear a report from the party’s National Working Committee (NWC)‚ which deals with operational issues of the organisation‚ about whether or not the integrity committee would have teeth.

“Today‚ tomorrow‚ Sunday we will be adopting the terms of reference of the integrity committee‚” Magashule said.

The new integrity committee is led by former political prisoner George Mashamba.

Magashule said the new team had already received a report from the former structure headed by former Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni.

“We will also be reporting back on the PTT [Provincial Task Team] in the North West‚” he said.

The PTT assembled to be in charge of the troubled provincial ANC structure was finalised last week and is led by premier Job Makgoro‚ with Keinetswe Mosenogi has been appointed co-ordinator.

Former provincial chairperson and premier Supra Mahumapelo is also part of the team.

The status of the ANC Youth League will also be discussed at the weekend’s meeting.

Magashule said the party also decided to halt all regional conferences and provincial general councils aimed at electing new leadership until after the national and provincial elections next year.

“We will be focusing on election work. The regions that have not gone to regional conferences‚ unfortunately‚ we set the deadline. No more regional conferences. No more special councils‚” he said.

Magashule said the meeting would also deliberate on the stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The NEC meeting honored one of its members‚ environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa‚ who died last Saturday. Candles were lit and a prayer was read in her memory.

Ramaphosa told the NEC that Molewa flew the South African flag high.

“For us as the African National Congress this is more than a loss. We have kissed a heroine of our struggle‚ someone who worked hard. In government she was a minister who was action oriented‚” he said.