Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas says South Africa needs to engage more with the countries who allegedly received large amounts of state capture cash “around their role in advancing and deepening state capture in this country”.

Jonas was speaking at the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation 10th anniversary gala dinner‚ where he interrogated the mechanics of state capture‚ and evaluated how state-owned enterprises were the perfect conduits for such corruption.

“State capture cannot succeed without externalisation of money‚” he said.

“In other words‚ without money leaving the country‚ there can be no state capture. Because‚ if you keep money under your mattress‚ we’ll find it.

“So in all countries where state capture has been effective‚ it has been effective precisely because there have been powerful instruments of externalising resources that are stolen.

“State-owned companies‚ all of them…they have service providers all over the world. That explains why Hong Kong‚ Dubai become crucial‚ and some countries that we embrace very well at the moment need to be engaged more around their role in advancing and deepening state capture in this country.”

China and Dubai have both emerged as powerful role players in alleged state capture at Trasnet and Eskom‚ and the National Prosecuting Authority is currently seeking information from the UAE about the transfer of millions allegedly linked to the Estina Dairy Project scam.

China South Rail scored a R25-billion locomotive deal with Transnet‚ with Gupta-linked shell companies allegedly scoring R5-billion in kickbacks from that deal.

“State-owned enterprises are very useful in that sense‚ because they make it easy to externalise resources‚ and that’s why the state capture project‚ almost 80% of it‚ focused on state-owned enterprises‚ the Transnets‚ the Eskom’s etc‚” Jonas said on Saturday.