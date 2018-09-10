The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture will continue on Monday‚ with its chair‚ deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo‚ set to hand down his decision on applications for leave to cross-examine witnesses.

Last week‚ present and former public officials shared explosive details of how government institutions were compromised by high-ranking politicians and private individuals in an effort to loot the state during former president Jacob Zuma’s administration.

The allegations‚ made by former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor‚ former Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head Themba Maseko and acting government spokesperson Phumla Williams‚ have implicated‚ among others‚ the controversial Gupta family and Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane. They have been in the cross hairs of law-enforcement agencies since the extent of state capture was exposed when the Gupta e-mails were leaked in 2017.