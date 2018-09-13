STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: Zondo asks Jacob Zuma to respond to allegations against him

In a surprise announcement on Thursday Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that he would like former president Jacob Zuma to respond to allegations against him stemming from witness testimony at the state capture inquiry.

Zondo said he asked Zuma to put forward his version of events in terms of the evidence presented by former government spokesman Themba Maseko and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor.

The judge made the announcement a day after Zuma told students at the Walter Sisulu University that “there is no state capture in South Africa”.

Zuma’s lawyers had informed the commission last week that he was not applying to cross examine any witnesses as he believed that none of the evidence presented implicated him.