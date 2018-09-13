Zuma’s lawyers issued the statement hours after Zondo revealed that he had “invited” the former president to respond to specific allegations made against him by former government communications head Themba Maseko and ex-ANC MP Vytjie Mentor.

“It was announced‚ I think some time last week‚ that former president Jacob Zuma had taken the view that he is not implicated by any of the witnesses so far and therefore that is why he did not apply for the right for him to cross-examine anybody‚” Zondo stated on Thursday morning‚ after he refused an application by the Gupta brothers to cross-examine Mentor‚ Maseko and former deputy finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas.

“Nevertheless‚ there are some areas where I would like him to deal with‚ for example‚ the evidence of Miss Mentor that‚ while she was at the Gupta residence‚ when she got agitated and became loud‚ the former president emerged from one of the rooms and they spoke and he walked her to the car‚ as well as the evidence of Mr Maseko‚ that he got a call from the former president on the afternoon that he was leaving his offices to attend a meeting with Mr Ajay Gupta.

“I have invited the lawyers for the former president and indicated my wish that he could put this in an affidavit‚ that he could put his version in regard to those aspects in an affidavit to assist the commission. So I have extended that invitation to the former president to assist the commission‚ by considering deposing to an affidavit and deal with those two aspects.”