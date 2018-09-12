Jonas's behaviour with Duduzane beggars belief

Is there any reason a deputy minister of finance, MP or the head of a state-owned enterprise would get into a car of a 23-year-old and allow himself to be driven to restaurants, then to private houses, to discuss government business on an agenda he did not see, on his own, without checking with his minister or his president, without involving his secretary or staff or making his security aware of his whereabouts?

Is it normal? Is it currently continuing? Besides the Guptas, where else do they go? Is it safe for them? Is this how they normally work?

And this is a credible witness? What kind of country is this?

Kagiso Sedumedi, Oxfordshire, UK