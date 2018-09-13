STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: Zondo accepts Duduzane Zuma's request for cross-examination

“I am of the view that Ajay and Rajesh have no valid reason for not being prepared to return to South Africa and appear before this commission…

“It seems to me that the issue of this commission travelling overseas to hear their submissions must be rejected.”

Zondo said the commission sees no reason to give the Gupta family “special treatment”.

“As long as they are not prepared to personally and physically appear before the commission within the borders of South Africa‚ their application cannot be granted - but once they are in the borders of South Africa and are prepared to appear before the commission‚ I would have no difficulty in granting them permission to cross-examine‚" he said.

"They must make their decision.”