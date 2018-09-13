Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will on Thursday announce his decision on applications to the state capture inquiry for leave to cross-examine witnesses.

Former president Jacob Zuma's son‚ Duduzane‚ and two members of the Gupta family are believed to have applied to cross-examine witnesses who earlier testified at the commission.

These witnesses include former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor‚ former deputy finance boss Mcebisi Jonas and former GCIS head‚ Themba Maseko. Earlier this week‚ the commission announced that Duduzane had changed his mind and decided to testify himself. His lawyers wrote to the commission saying he would give testimony in relation to allegations made by Jonas that Duduzane allegedly attempted to facilitate a R600-million bribe on behalf of the Gupta family.