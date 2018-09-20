Mosebenzi wa di-Gupta unmasked - Banks finger Zwane as key champion of Guptas

The testimony of four of SA's major banks unmasked Mosebenzi Zwane as the key champion who fought against a decision to close the Gupta family's bank accounts.

Testimony by senior banking officials before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry this week lifted the lid on how during meetings with Standard Bank, Absa, First National Bank and Nedbank, Zwane, a former mineral resources minister, threatened to take away the banks' operating licences and in one instance pleaded with officials to "step in and save jobs".

On Wednesday, it was Nedbank chief executive Mike Brown's turn to tell how Zwane used his position at the inter-ministerial committee to act as a Gupta agent and pressure the bank.

Nedbank was the last of the four commercial banks to close bank accounts of Gupta-related businesses.