STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: Nebank had two meetings with ANC officials

Nedbank senior officials had two meetings with the ANC - one to discuss the closure of Gupta-linked bank accounts, another to deal with the “national discourse on nationalisation of mines”.

The banks CE Mike Brown is the last banking executive from the country’s four major banks, Standard Bank, Absa and FNB, who yesterday detailed how he was called to the ANC’s Luthuli House national headquarters to explain its decision to close the Gupta accounts in 2016.

Testifying at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture sitting in Parktown, Johannesburg on Wednesday, Brown said in 2016, the bank noticed the escalating negative media reports on the Guptas.