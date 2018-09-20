STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: Lynne Brown not denying relationship with the Guptas, but says doesn't work for them

Former public enterprise minister Lynne Brown has not denied that she had a relationship with the infamous Gupta family, but would dispute any claims that she worked with them if given a chance to testify at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

Brown’s application to cross examine former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas was on Thursday dismissed by commission chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

She can however submit a new application at a later stage if she “meets the requirements”, Justice Zondo ruled before announcing the next set of witnesses to testify at the commission.

Current and former finance ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan will testify on October 3 and 10 respectively. Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan would give evidence on October 15.