Former president Jacob Zuma has not formally applied to cross-examine any of the state capture commission witnesses – but his son Duduzane and two of the Gupta brothers have filed such applications.

The publication has established that Zuma’s lawyers have written to the commission‚ saying that he does not believe he has criminally or ethically been implicated by the testimony of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas‚ former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor‚ former government communications head Themba Maseko or his deputy Phumla Williams.

As a result‚ he will not seek to cross-examine these witnesses. Former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown has also indicated she wants to cross-examine Jonas.