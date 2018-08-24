“He said that as far as he was concerned‚ this meeting never happened and that if one day I were to suggest that this meeting had occurred‚ they would destroy my political career. I listened. He was talking like a radio.

“At the end of the meeting‚ Mr Gupta said they had information on me and that if I suggested that the meeting had occurred‚ they would kill me.”

4. Gupta said they knew Zuma was going to fire then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene

“Mr Gupta said the old man — referring to the president — seemed to like me and that they have called me to check me out and so see‚ and I quote‚ ‘whether you can work with us’.

“He also said that the president was going to fire Mr Nene because he could not work with them. I understood this again to be a reference to the Gupta family.”

5. Gupta said his family controlled the state and Zuma would do whatever they told him to do

“He said: ‘You must understand that we are in control of everything — the National Prosecuting Authority‚ the Hawks‚ the National Intelligence Agency and the old man will do anything we tell him to do.’”

6. Gupta said they had made Duduzane Zuma a billionaire

“He said emphatically that I must become minister of finance ‘because that is what we want’. He also said that if I worked with them‚ I would become very rich and that he could immediately offer me R600m.

“He pointed at Mr Duduzane and said that they had made him a billionaire and that he had bought a house in Dubai. He said they had worked closely with a number of people‚ including Lynne Brown and Brian Molefe. As a result‚ they were protected. In other words‚ those that work for them are protected.”

7. Gupta said the family earned R6bn from the fiscus

“He said that at the moment we — and I understood him to mean the Gupta family — earn about R6bn from the fiscus through various entities‚ including Eskom‚ Transnet and government departments. He said they wanted to increase this amount to R8bn and that they thought I could be helpful in this regard.

“Mr Gupta said they had determined that the National Treasury was a stumbling block for their growth and that they wanted to and‚ again I quote‚ ‘to clean up Treasury’.”