Hawks: Zuma under ongoing criminal investigation

The Hawks have confirmed there is an “ongoing” criminal investigation against former president Jacob Zuma and Ajay Gupta‚ with a link to former government communications head Themba Maseko’s state-capture allegations.

“The case is still ongoing and new facts have been found‚” Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi told Times Select‚ adding that “to say the case has been put to bed is not true”.

Mulaudzi’s comment marks the first time that the Hawks have publicly confirmed that Zuma is under criminal investigation for alleged “state-capture” corruption.