Themba Maseko ready to testify against Zuma and Ajay Gupta

Former government communications head Themba Maseko says he’s ready to testify against former president Jacob Zuma and Ajay Gupta in a criminal trial – and has welcomed the Hawks announcement that the case against the pair is under “ongoing” investigation.

Maseko was speaking to this publication after he completed his evidence in chief at the State Capture Inquiry. He added that he was ready to face cross-examination from the Guptas’ lawyers.

As yet‚ Zuma’s lawyers have not confirmed that they will seek to cross-examine any of the State Capture Inquiry witnesses.